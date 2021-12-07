Jamie Spears hit Britney Spears' team for allegedly trying to bring him down amid the post-conservatorship process.

The #FreeBritney movement supporters were left shocked after Jamie supported the termination of his daughter's conservatorship after 14 years. Before Judge Brenda Penny announced the end of the program, the patriarch and his team filed a document in September requesting the court to grant Britney's wish.

"Recent events related to this conservatorship have called into question whether circumstances have changed to such an extent that grounds for establishment of a conservatorship may no longer exist," the document, obtained by CNN, said.

Though the conservatorship has been legally ended, both parties are still in the process of submitting the needed documents for the transition. Unfortunately, Jamie reportedly suffers due to the attempts the singer's team commits to destroy his reputation.

How Britney Spears' Team Is Putting Jamie Down

In newly filed documents in Los Angeles, Jamie says he wants a simple order to end the conservatorship for good. However, the pop star's team reportedly made it impossible, especially because of his daughter's current temporary conservators.

He added that the other party keeps releasing statements to attack him and paint him as a "disgraced, suspended conservator."

His statement supported his actions, especially since he has been more than cooperative in transferring all the needed files and handing over the documents from Britney's 13-year program. As of the writing, he reportedly gave over 58 boxes of documents already to Britney's team.



However, Britney's attorney previously accused him of also releasing "shameful and reprehensible" attacks on his daughter and others who were connected to the program.

Jamie remains connected to the post-program to settle the financial aspects. The singer's lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, also wants the minor estate conservatorship to remain exclusively. This would reportedly allow them to process necessary documents to transfer all assets in the conservatorship to a trust controlled by the singer herself.

In addition, the legal representative expressed his desire to see the full accounting from everyone who had been involved in the conservatorship. The documents will definitely show how much money Jamie Spears and business manager Lou Taylor transferred from the conservatorship to their accounts.

Reports suggested that Britney Spears' estate is only worth $60 million, but the lawyer maintained it should be much larger.

