Ethan Crumbley was caught in a bizarre accident before shooting and killing his fellow students at the Oxford High School.

In a new shocking video released by Daily Mail, it can be seen that Crumbley showed "warning signs" that something was wrong with him.

Recorded a year ago, the then-14-year-old Crumbley was walking in a diner where he worked last year. At one point, he clearly became disoriented before collapsing and hitting his head on a cabinet.

He even struggled to get up before someone finally helped him.

According to the diner's owner, a staff immediately called his parents and sent him home. His mother, Jennifer Crumbley, said it was because their son did not eat that day. But the owner found it suspicious and shared how she thinks it was related to the medications he has been taking.



Crumbley's brother, Eli, also caused an issue when he was caught smoking weed while on duty at the diner. When staff told him he would call his parents, he reportedly questioned where do the staff think he got the substance from.

The Latest On Ethan Crumbley's Case

On Tuesday, the only-15-year-old Crumbley was accused of shooting four Oxford High School students and injuring seven others using the firearms his parents reportedly bought for him as a Christmas gift.

The findings found out the suspect still flaunted the firearm online and researched about its ammunition while at school. His parents particularly purchased a 9mm Sig Sauer SP 2022 last month.

On Thursday, he has been appointed a defense attorney, Paulette Michel Loftin, who has since spoken with her client. She broke her silence for the first time on Monday, saying she did not have any comment about the case.

READ ALSO: Brian Laundrie's Crime Repeating Again? Why Fugitive's Name Got Involved In Recent Tragic Oxford High School Shooting Incident

For now, she reportedly expects for discovery or new information to emerge regarding the criminal investigation.

Crumbly received 24 charges in total, including four counts of first-degree murder and terrorism causing death. He killed four of his schoolmates, namely Hana St. Juliana, 14; Tate Myre, 16; Madisyn Baldwin, 17, and Justin Shilling, 17.

"There are thousands of pages of discovery that I will need to review so that we can make an informed decision about whether or not we wish to have the preliminary exam," Loftin said.

The young man is currently being housed along with his parents in the Oakland County Jail.

READ MORE: Brian Laundrie's Father Summoned To Court: Gabby Petito's Fiance Already Found?