For Lack of a Term is proud to announce the release of their debut album, Welcome To Your New Normal! Since the announcement of Welcome To Your New Normal, they have released 3 singles; "Jawbreakers," "I'm Sorry, Did My Back Hurt Your Knife?," and "Always Something," with "Jawbreakers," being picked up for rotation on Idobi Radio, Spinning Thoughts and premiered on Punk News. The fun food fight concept music video for "Always Something" premiered on Rock N Load in October.

To celebrate this momentous occasion, they are also releasing a music video for "Dirty Laundry." Singer Ryan Dempsey shot and directed the video. He has the following to say about it; "Dirty Laundry is about making the most of a second chance at a life with someone, even with the odds stacked against us."

Fans of For Lack of a Term can stream their debut album Welcome To Your New Normal on all streaming platforms and physical copies, as well as merch, will be available at all upcoming shows.

For Lack of a Term will be celebrating the album release on December 17, 2021, at The Garage at Lucy's in Pleasantville, NY with local band friends. Tickets to their album release show are available online here and at the door.

Hailing from the budding music scene of Yonkers, NY, For Lack of a Term is an alternative punk rock four-piece known around town and beyond for their unique live sound and energetic performances. Frontman Ryan Dempsey & drummer Chris Beairsto, who have worked together on past musical projects, started For Lack of a Term in 2014. Throughout the year, there have been multiple line-up changes but Ryan and Chris kept enhancing their sound. In 2017, Arthur Wernham was recruited to join on bass. Arthur's post-hardcore background gave the band a heavier punk sound. By 2019, Conor Cullen joined the group on guitar and backing vocals, completing the sound they have today.

Track List

Dirty Laundry (Feat. Lauren West) Forward Good Day Cafe Always something Gravity Failing Rock Bottom Scrap Man Another Place, Another Time Jawbreakers (Feat. Another Astronaut) Happy Hour (Album Version) I'm Sorry, Did My Back Hurt Your Knife? Something More Than Human

Watch the "Dirty Laundry" official music video via New Fury Media Welcome To Your New Normal available Today!

