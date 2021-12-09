Lamar Odom has been through a lot over the past decade after being addicted to alcohol and substances, his divorce from Khloe Kardashian, and more. The NBA star has a ray of hope, and he decided to move forward and change for the better.

Taking to his Instagram account, the former Los Angeles Clippers star shared how he avoided three things that significantly impacted his life.

Last year, Odom left his ex-fiancé, Sabrina Parr, at a hotel in Atlanta, Georgia, without telling her why. When she found out that he left and went back to San Diego, California, he received a whopping 250 calls and text messages from her asking to patch things up.

In a shocking revelation, the athlete said their relationship was toxic, and both of them had problems within their connection.

Their relationship was abusive, and the "dysfunction" was addicted to the "abuse" that has been happening.

There were times that he wanted to make amends with Parr, but he chose not to because the breakup "saved" his soul.

"The addict in me hated being alone; the man in me wanted a pretty face to wake up to, it was hard, late nights and early mornings alone wears on a brother."

To cope with the situation and "beat being lonely," Odom took marijuana and slept with "a slew of random women" he didn't love.

A ray of hope started to open for him, and he decided to change one day. He said his soul "opened up" and realized that he needed to change for him."

He then revealed three significant things that he avoided and stopped doing over the past year. "Today, I am free. Drug free. Marijuana free. Relationship free. I am rebuilding a relationship with myself. With my family," he wrote.

In the present, he's focused on his faith, growth, brand, and he considers himself as a legend. "I own that. I am a recovering addict. I own that too," he added.

To conclude his post, he firmly stated that he would not let troubled past relationships haunt him, and he will continue to stand in his truth.

Sabrina Parr Speaks Out

Before Odom shared his post, Parr took to her Instagram account to share a seemingly similar statement, saying she's the one who left her ex-fiancé.

She said she decided to leave and not tell him a clue as to why she decided to break things off. Parr added that if she continued to express her disappointment and unhappiness to him, the more she would stay comfortable being in it.

Despite having doubts about leaving Odom because she doesn't know its outcome, she decided to move forward because she "would never be free."

To conclude her post, Parr said she will talk about more of her life journey, especially her difficult decisions in life, in her upcoming book titled "The Freedom in Walking Away: How to Regain Your Life Piece by Peace."

