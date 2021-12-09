Tiger Woods and Erica Herman may have a sweet background behind their relationship that started in 2017, but one report suggests that she's leaving him almost a year after the golf champion's near-fatal car crash; what could be her reason?

According to a report published by Star, Herman dedicated her time and effort after his tragic accident. To recover from his injuries, Woods stayed in his home in Florida, where his girlfriend takes care of her.

Since he sustained injuries that made him unable to walk for a while, the pro-golfer heavily relied on Herman's help over the past few months.

Now that the athlete is back on track and seemingly preparing to play for golf tournaments again, his girlfriend doesn't want to do everything for him anymore.

An insider revealed that there's only so much she could take; Herman became his "nurse, maid and personal chef." Despite her extensive efforts to make him feel better, Woods is said not to be appreciative of her actions as he doesn't say thank you.

Herman tolerated his "crankiness" over the course of his recovery because he was recuperating, but she won't do it anymore.

"He needs to show a little appreciation or it's only a matter of time before she gets fed up and leaves," the source added.

The Truth Behind Tiger Woods, Erica Herman

After the report circulated, Suggest debunked the issue, saying the magazine didn't have any substantial pieces of evidence to prove their claims and their insiders aren't reliable.

The outlet mentioned that it's unlikely for Woods' closest friends and family to dish out personal information about their relationship woes.

READ NOW: Meghan Markle Disrespected? Duchess of Sussex Reportedly Becomes 'Hollywood's Laughingstock' Because of THIS

In addition, the couple has been going strong since they started dating in 2017, and there's no reason for them to fight over something, especially now that the pro-golfer has recovered from his injuries.

Furthermore, the outlet noted that Herman is happy that his boyfriend is doing better today.

Tiger Woods, Erica Herman's Relationship

According to Hollywood Life, the couple began dating a few years back, and they met through one of the athlete's restaurants where she used to work. The pair was first publicly seen at the 2017 President's Cup.

Herman, who's ten years younger than Woods, has been supportive of her boyfriend ever since as she attended numerous golf tournaments in the past.

The couple seems to like bonding through sports as they always watch games together, like the U.S. Open, where they cheered for tennis legend Serena Williams and more.

READ ALSO: Blac Chyna Being Investigated After Allegedly Doing THIS To a Woman; What Happened? [FULL STORY]