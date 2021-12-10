The Game Awards, an annual ceremony of all the year's best accomplishments in gaming, took place last night, and the honorees and the audience were treated to several brand new trailers in between awards. The first of these was the new Sonic The Hedgehog 2 Trailer, featuring Idris Elba as the new voice of Knuckles.

The trailer begins with Sonic (Ben Schwartz) causing trouble, as his overzealous methods in crime-stopping create about as much trouble as they prevent. His buddy Tom (James Marsden) pulls him aside in a canoe and tells him that when the time to use all his power comes, he'll know it.

The time, as it is revealed at the end of the trailer, comes when Eggman (the illustrious Jim Carrey) arrives on the scene with a new friend - Knuckles the Echidna - and he's packing a lot more power than Sonic could have dreamed of, leaving you wondering if he'll actually be any match for the guy.

(Because in real life, we all know who would win in a fight between Ben Schwartz and Idris Elba.)

Luckily, Sonic isn't alone this time - he's getting help from his old friend Tails, also making a triumphant return in this movie - and with his original voice actor, Colleen O'Shaughnessey, to boot! O'Shaughnessey has voiced the yellow fox in the games since 2014.

You can see the trailer in all its hedgehoggy glory below:

Sonic The Hedgehog 2 is due to come out April 8, 2022.