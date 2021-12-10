Attention Ghostbusters fans, Olivia Wilde fans, and all you queer folx out there who fell in love with the very nonbinary Gozer the Gozerian in Ghostbusters: Afterlife: If you want to emulate the look yourself (or put it on someone else, we aren't judging), it's gonna take you around five hours to get it right.

At least, that's how long it took Arjen Tuiten, the makeup artist and creature creator for the film, to do it to Olivia Wilde, turning her unrecognizable for her apocalyptic scene at the end of the film. He posted about it on his Instagram, also crediting the whopping five other people it took to get the look together:

That's not all he's been posting about either - the movie professional's account is chock full of juicy BTS bits; from other creature creations for Ghostbusters -

- to some of his work on other films, like his design for Angelina Jolie's Battle Dress in the 2019 Maleficent sequel.

While Ghostbusters and Maleficent are some of Arjen's best-known projects, he's also done a few other big films, including Wonder and Rings.

You can see his work in Ghostbusters: Afterlife, still in theaters now.

As for Olivia Wilde, if you wanna see her do more than show up on screen, be a hot god, and f*** stuff up, you'll have to wait until Fall 2022, when she stars in Don't Worry Darling, the story of a housewife in a utopian 50s community who notices some very seedy things going on all around her. The movie, as she's been stressing in press releases, is only going to premiere in theaters.