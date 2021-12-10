Did Jessica Simpson ruin her face with too many surgeries and fillers?

Simpson has continuously received overwhelming criticisms from her followers whenever she shares pictures of her. Some internet users said she looks scarier than ever because of the procedures she underwent to look way younger.

Last month, she shared a photo of her and her husband to mark their anniversary. But instead of receiving greetings from her followers, her fans chose to comment on her lips instead. Among the statements under the photo include "Her lips are almost touching her nose, "I didn't recognize you," and "What happened to you?" among others.

Simpson previously confirmed she truly got lip fillers but only got disappointed with the result. With the aforesaid photo, it seems like she gave it a second try.



Recently, Life & Style contacted a plastic surgeon who is not related to Simpson to explain what happened to the actress' face.

According to the medical professional, her lips look like they were injected with filler like Juvederm but left it unnaturally plump. With the swollen appearance, the plastic surgeon assumed she did it recently.

Jessica Simpson Truly Takes Plastic Surgeries

It is true that Simpson seeks medical help when it comes to her looks. But it is obvious that she is aiming to reach a particular goal far from what her fans and the magazine noticed.

Despite that, the singer - unfortunately - suffered for being unreal.

For what it's worth, she was bombarded with criticisms in May when she shared a no-makeup selfie on Instagram. His fans complimented her young and healthy-looking face while others thanked her for being real online.

However, others broke the fun by noting it was not natural, and Simpson's face was only the result of Botox, fillers, and plastic surgeries.

Although she had negative experiences with cosmetic procedures, she told Glamour that it did not prevent her from trying again.

"I had that Restylane stuff. But it fades - it went away in like four months," she said. "My lips are back to what they were. Thank God! It looked fake to me. I didn't like that."

She also once opened up about the two tummy tucks she went through in 2015 despite her doctor's warning she could die because of the procedure. Simpson may be alive and kicking right now, but that surgery left her hospitalized for almost two weeks due to infection.

