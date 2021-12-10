Last weekend, Enstarz Red Carpet correspondent Frenchy went to the LA premiere of Being The Ricardos, the Aaron Sorkin film profiling a very eventful time in the lives of I Love Lucy's Lucille Ball and her husband, Desi Arnaz, AKA Ricky Ricardo.

We were lucky enough to get interviews with many of the stars of the film, including Nicole Kidman, who plays Lucille Ball, and her Ricky, Skyfall's Javier Bardem.

While the other actors were intimidated by taking on such larger-than-life parts, Bardem (and his co-stars) recounted that he was more than enthused:

"I was chasing it. I wanted to inhabit this person, who was, I feel, a revolutionary - he really made a change. And also, he was a beautiful soul to me, to be a part of, because he was musical, and his comedy timing was so perfect."

Bardem also offered other actors some serious advice when it comes to being part of a celebrity couple - especially since it's now something he's experienced on screen as well as in real life, where he is married to the beautiful Penelope Cruz. His advice after playing Desi reads loud and clear:

"Well, I would say never do a show with your wife that lasts for four years. That's a lot."

So there you have it, folks: If you were hoping for a sitcom starring Cruz and Bardem, don't hold your breath.

You can, however, see Javier Bardem and Nicole Kidman recreate the classic I Love Lucy - and bring the backstage story to life too - in Being The Ricardos, in theaters now. It will also become available to watch on Amazon Prime on December 21.