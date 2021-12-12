Following the release of their newest single "Cold Sober," Nu-punk band Lielack just dropped the single's accompanying music video. The video follows lead singer Jason Pascucci as he works through the challenges of addiction recovery at an AA meeting. Featuring the humdrum of everyday life, "Cold Sober" depicts the honest struggles of life while recovering from addiction. The video ends with Lielack performing for members of the AA meeting; as the band and group erupt into chaos, the song's message shines through - recovery is an emotive journey full of highs and lows.

READ ALSO: Miley Cyrus' 'Angels Like You' New Music Video Has a Secret COVID-19 Message

"My recovery had such a strong resilience upon my community and during COVID, that was completely turned upside down. The video represents my internal struggles with my recovery and misdirected anger."

- Jason Pascucci, Vocalist of Lielack

After the peaceful dissolution of their previous band Dearbones in the late summer of 2021, three of its official members decided to continue on forward together, organizing an entire Nu-revolution as Lielack. Built on the sonic talents of Jason Pascucci (Vocals), Andrew Quinn (Guitar), and Jacob Blondin (Drums), Lielack surged into the scene with the release of their debut single "Nu4U" in the following September, revealing a powerfully tight melodic three-piece, fully loaded with nuclear energy and a whole lotta heart.

Ready to take over charts and playlists with inspired hybrid vibes that cleverly merge radiant Pop/Punk into a signature style of their own as a Nu-Punk band - Lielack exists purely to thrill listeners all across the map with an authentic blend of scorching hot musicianship, endearing vocals, and wild Nu material.

Based out of Worcester, MA - join Lielack as they continue to make the most of every minute in their groundbreaking debut in 2021, thrilling listeners worldwide with amped-up antics, gripping melodies, and unforgettable music designed to catapult them straight into the spotlight right to #1, where they belong.

Watch the "Cold Sober" music video on the band's official YouTube channel here.

RELATED ARTICLE: Kaz From Tokyo Boyband INTERSECTION Releases Music Video For 'Summer is Over'