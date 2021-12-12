After wrapping up their first-ever independent tour, Florida-based Gentlemen's Crow is keeping up the momentum with their latest single "Quandary." The single comes from the band's upcoming album Apparitions, which is set to release early next year. "Quandary," with its wailing guitar solos and groovy beats, exemplifies the unique psychedelic-rock sound of Gentlemen's Crow.

"Not to be cliche but this song was an actual mystery for a long time. Like all our songs this one started as chords on an acoustic, and just kept growing into itself. The various sections found in the final version we're changed over and over again for the better part of a year. About a week before we went to the studio I rewrote the whole lyrical content of the two verses without a solid melody to back the new words. When we went to do the vocals I just improvised the majority of the melodies a few times until Brok (Recording Engineer) gave me a good sign from the other end of the studio that I found what I was looking for."

- Cameron James, vocalist of Gentlemen's Crow

In it's completed state, the track has cemented its place as a band favorite due to its detailed production and mesmerizing vocals:

"The vocal layers on this song in general are so tedious and detailed. If you listen closely you will hear all sorts of harmonized backing falsettos, group harmonies, and quadrupled leads throughout the whole song. Alex sang this super ominous descending falsetto line over the chorus that really sounds like something straight from a Tim Burton soundtrack. One of our favorites on the record."

- Cameron James, vocalist of Gentlemen's Crow

Gentlemen's Crow hails from Saint Augustine, Florida. In the heat of the southeast, the band have spent time conjuring their unique blend of rock, indie, alternative, psych, and metal. Gentlemen's Crow, comprised of band members Cameron James (Vocals and Guitar), Alex Sandlin (Lead Guitar), Zach Lightfoot (Bass Guitar) and Jacob Mayo (Drums), spawned into existence two years ago and spent their infant years developing their live performance and cutting teeth in venues across Florida. Gentlemen's Crow completed their first independent tour with an 11 show east coast run in the fall of 2021. Gentlemen's Crow has shared bills with South of Eden, Added Color, Carver Commodore, Faze Wave, The Dev, Days Gone By, and Secret Keeper. With rigorous weekend touring and a constant business mind set, they have garnered a loyal following within their home state. With the upcoming release of their debut album Apparitions, the band is looking to expand their horizons with longer touring and festival appearances. Gentlemen's Crow exists to haunt your headspace with their music, and fill your next line up with a blistering live show.

Stream the new single "Quandary" on all DSPs today!

Watch the premiere of "Quandary" on SPIN Magazine's official twitch channel here

Debut album 'Apparitions' out January 2022

