Anne Rice, a famous gothic fiction author popularly known for her book-turned-movie "Interview With the Vampire," has passed away at the age of 80.

Her son Christopher announced the tragic news to the author's official Facebook page, saying she passed away 19 years after his father, Stan, died.

Anne suffered from complications resulting from a stroke, which led to her tragic death.

"The immensity of our family's grief cannot be overstated. As my mother, her support for me was unconditional," Christopher added.

Since his son is also an author, Christopher said his mother taught him to embrace his dreams, "reject conformity and challenge the dark voices of fear and self-doubt."

Anne Rice's Emotional Final Hours

Before she died, Christopher shared the emotional experience of sitting beside Anne's hospital bed with his aunt, Karen.

The family recalled their good memories together, especially when they spent time in the hills of the San Francisco Bay Area as well as in New Orleans and Southern California.

Karen bids goodbye to her sister by kissing her, saying, "What a ride you took us on, kid." I think we can all agree." (via ET Online)

Anne Rice's Memorial Service

Christopher concluded the post by expressing his gratitude to his mother's millions of fans worldwide. He also announced the memorial service that will take place in their family's mausoleum at Metairie Cemetery in New Orleans.

Aside from the private service, their family will also celebrate Anne's life through an event that will be open for the public to join.

Anne Rice's Works

"The Vampire Chronicles" is Anne's most popular book series. The first installment, "Interview With the Vampire," was released in 1976, and it was later turned into a film adaptation, starring Brad Pitt, Tom Cruise, and Kirsten Dunst.

Earlier this year, AMC+ announced the book would be a vampire TV series that will consist of eight episodes for the first season. The TV show will premiere in 2022.

Aside from the abovementioned book, "Queen of the Damned" was also beloved by her fans, and it was also adapted as a standalone movie starring R&B star Aaliyah. The film was released six months after the singer's death.

Some of Anne Rice's notable works include "Lives of the Mayfair Witches," "Christ the Lord and Ramses the Damned," "The Feast of All Saints," and many more.

