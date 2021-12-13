After a gruesome 2021 for Wendy Williams' health, the queen of talk shows had no choice but to cancel her appearance in her own daytime show. The situation left the production to scout for celebrity hosts to fill in Wendy's slot until she got better. However, one report suggests that the TV personality is overthinking about the future of her career; could this be true?

According to a report published by Star, Wendy's spirits are down because she has been absent from her show ever since she tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19 in September.

Since then, numerous personalities like Michelle Visage, Sherri Shepherd, Leah Remini, and more entertained audiences and viewers at home as her iconic purple chair remains empty.

After the production cast celebrity guests, the shows' ratings skyrocketed compared to when Wendy was around her show. This has led the TV star to be upset about the situation.

"Of course it upsets her that the show's ratings are higher without her," an insider mentioned Since her absence, Wendy reportedly felt "totally alone and has nothing to live for."

Despite her assuring fans that she'll return to the show, the source revealed she's keeping all of her thoughts and fears to herself.

The Truth Behind Wendy Williams' Current State

After the report was published, Suggest debunked the story by pointing out a few inconsistencies about the issue.

The outlet noted that the magazine failed to give an insight into Wendy's physical or mental health, and the story is based on mere speculation.

The TV host indeed caught a breakthrough case of COVID-19, but her health started to deteriorate as symptoms of Graves' disease started to show afterward.

In addition, Wendy gave an update to fans after she was spotted leaving a wellness center in Miami, Florida.

In the surprise interview, the host can be seen walking barefoot while wearing a luxurious Versace robe as a chauffeur assisted her into a car.

She assured fans that her health was getting back to normal as she said, "Wendy is doing fabulous," and there's many "Wendy stuff" coming on their way.

Wendy Williams Returning to her Show This January 2022?

It seems like Wendy won't return to her iconic purple chair at the beginning of the year as the show recently announced their line of celebrity hosts for the month of January.

In an Instagram post, the show revealed Fat Joe and Remy Ma would host the first week of the month, followed by Michael Rapaport.

Kim Whitley and Finesse Mitchell are also featured for the third week. To conclude the first month of 2022, Sherri Shepherd will return as a guest host.

