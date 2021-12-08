Wendy Williams has been absent from her show for a long time because of her ongoing health struggles. Ever since she took her time off, a handful of celebrity guests hosts temporarily took her spot. Can fans finally expect the former radio DJ to host her show again this January 2022?

Unfortunately, it seems like Williams won't return to her iconic purple chair anytime soon until at least February 2022, as the show recently announced the following line of hosts that would take over the show this January after they return from their holiday break.

According to Page Six, Fat Joe and Remy Ma will be hosting the first week of January, while Michael Rapaport will take over the following week.

Other personalities that would take Williams' spot would be Kym Whitley and Finesse Mitchell for the third week and Sherri Shepherd to wrap up the month.

At the time of this writing, there are still no further updates on whether the host will ever return to her show in February to conclude Season 13.

A source told the outlet that she would be "a lame duck" if Williams came back because "The Wendy Williams Show" isn't renewed after the current season.

Wendy Williams' Health Worsening?

Last week, The Shade Room caught up with the queen of talk shows, leaving a wellness center in Miami, Florida.

READ NOW: Celebrated Comic Book Artist George Pérez Announced He His Losing Battle With Cancer In Heartfelt Facebook Post

Sporting a red Versace robe, Wiliams can be seen walking barefoot as a chauffeur assists her to a vehicle. The Instagram celebrity gossip account's staff asked her a couple of questions about her thoughts on the show being canceled, but she never answered.

However, later on in the video, she assured fans that "Wendy is doing fabulous" and there's a lot more "Wendy stuff" coming soon.

Wendy Williams Suffering From a Medical Condition

The talk show host has been candidly sharing her battle with a medical condition called Graves' Disease. She previously opened up about the condition, saying it's the reason why her eyes are bulgy.

Aside from the disease, Williams was also diagnosed with lymphoma, which made some parts of her body appear swollen.

Last month, rumors started to spread like wildfire when sources reported that the host was restricted in using a wheelchair as she couldn't walk.

"It is being reported that the 57-year old talks show host has completely lost all blood circulation in her legs and in her feet," Antoine Edwards said on "The Ricky Smiley Morning Show."

However, in the video shown above, Williams appears to be better than ever as she can be seen walking.

READ ALSO: Considered "The Godfather Of Hip-Hop Journalism," Music Critic Greg Tate Just Passed Away At 64