Kim Kardashian previously made headlines after filing documents to be legally single amid her divorce with estranged husband, Kanye West. More recently, their eldest child North recently shared a video that proves the rapper is still a big part of their family; is he joining them for the holidays?

Taking to the mother-and-daughter's official TikTok account, North shared a video of their extravagant $60 million already decked up and ready for the holidays.

The 27-second clip features Mariah Carey's hit track "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)." (Watch the full video below)

Their living room shows a gigantic white Christmas tree, and their theme for the long-awaited occasion seemingly resembles snow.

It seems like the rapper will celebrate the festivities with Kim and their children as eagle-eyed fans notice that his Christmas stocking is placed within the living room's fireplace.

At the time of this writing, Kanye has not publicly reacted to the video.

Kim Kardashian Files Legal Documents to be Legally Single

In early reports, the mom of four made a big move to make sure Kanye couldn't reconcile with her anymore.

According to TMZ, the SKIMS CEO filed legal documents asking the court to grant her request to be legally single from their marriage amid their divorce proceedings.

Regarding other concerns like child custody, marital status, and properties, the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star would tackle it later in the case.

Aside from wanting to be an official single woman, Kim wanted to remove "West" from her legal name as she wished for her maiden name to be restored.

The outlet suggested that her lawyer, Laura Wasser, also made the same move to her previous celebrity clients like Kelly Clarkson and Dr. Dre.

Her strategy is to separate the couple from issues surrounding their divorce for them to carry on with their lives as a legally single person.

Just hours before Kim filed the legal papers, she watched Kanye's show at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum where he performed the track "Runaway."

The rapper changed the lyrics in the end and ad-libbed the line, "I need you yo run back to me baby, more specifically, Kimberly."

Aside from Kim, two of their children North and Saint was also among the crowd.

