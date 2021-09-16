Despite Kim Kardashian's ongoing divorce from Kanye West, she enjoys her time with her four children; however, not all of her kids have good behavior as she revealed that one of them has an "attitude."

Kardashian recently appeared on "The Ellen Show," this marks her first public interview after her iconic show, "Keeping Up With The Kardashians," wrapped up after 20 seasons.

Per E! News, the beauty mogul said her eldest child, North West, has an "I want to be an only child" phase, and she thought she would grow out of it, but she hasn't.

She mentioned that West has an attitude when it comes to her siblings, as there were times that she didn't want to ride the car with her brother.

In addition, the "SKIMS" CEO said she is the "carpool mom" as most of her child's friends and cousins live in the same neighborhood.

Kardashian visits three separate houses to pick up the children, but there are instances where she needs to bring two vehicles in order for North West to be separated from her siblings.

The mom of five explained that West wants her own music and "vibe," so she had no choice but to "trade off."

North West Growing Up As a Goth?

Elsewhere in her conversation with Ellen DeGeneres, she mentioned that North West is a "goth," and she's into "Hot Topic."

"She puts fake tattoos on her face, and she listens to Black Sabbath, and she's just like a full goth girl," Kardashian said.

Kim Kardashian Described Her Other Children

The "SKKN Beauty" founder described the vibe of her other children aside from North.

Her third child, Chicago, loves to channel her mom's outfits because she is Kardashian's "girliest girl" who loves pink, purple, and makeup.

Kardashian described her son, Saint, as a "tech wiz" as he likes video games.

Lastly, her youngest, Psalm, is into animated cartoon shows like "Paw Patrol" and "Cars."

Throughout her chat with DeGeneres, the talk show host opened up about Kylie Jenner's second child with Travis Scott.

Kardashian mentioned that she doesn't want to have kids anymore as she's "done" already.

