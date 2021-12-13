Zac Stacy offered a reason why he attacked his ex-girlfriend recently.

Last month, Stacy's name caused noises as he was caught abusing his ex-girlfriend inside his Florida home. The attack was even recorded by the police's camera when they responded to the scene, seeing him punching the woman in front of their son multiple times.

Following his arrest, the former NFL running back claimed that his ex-girlfriend framed him and set him up since she was reportedly bitter he did not want her anymore.

A news outlet has since released a copy of the video where Stacy can be heard insisting to the authorities that he was staged for several minutes before the arrest.

"It's just a case of just bitterness, man. That's why she did this. The whole assault thing, she staged it. She set me up," he said. "The whole thing was staged. All she's trying to do is get money out of me. She got a reaction out of me."



He added that his ex-girlfriend did it since he did not want to continue their romantic relationship anymore. On top of that, he also told the officers that the woman was not mentally healthy and used her status to "get a reaction" out of him.

Zac Stacy Suffering From Anxiety

Aside from accusing his ex-girlfriend of setting him up, Stacy also revealed that the woman knew he was down and going through mental health issues - including anxiety and depression.

"She knew I was trying to close this gap that's between me and my son and she's just upset that she got caught and she's upset I'm not taking care of him like she expected. And now she took it this far," he went on.

He told the police he knew his actions were not right. Still, he insisted that he does not know how a man could have handled that particular situation.

Following his statement, the ex-girlfriend Kristin Evans sent a video on Monday denying she staged his attack.

"This is what abusers do. They will make you seem like you're the crazy one and that they're the victim," she said.

She also addressed the issue with the way the police talked with Stacy in the video, saying they were consoling the ex-NFL player instead.

