Ever since coming out as a trans woman in 2015, Caitlyn Jenner has been expressing herself through fashion; however, her recent fashion choices got her in trouble, and she's ready to put up a fight as she called hotel management out online over a dress code.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the former Olympian went on to share a rant about the Beverly Hills Hotel after she was denied of service for not following their dress code.

The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" style sported a pair of ripped jeans and decided to dine at the hotel's famed Polo Lounge.

The absolute entitlement of Caitlyn Jenner having a meltdown online about not being allowed to wear ripped jeans at @BevHillsHotel as if she should be the exception to the rule, honey if you've been going there for decades you should know the dress code by now.

Sharing a photo of her ripped jeans, Jenner wrote, "@bevhillshotel f*** your horrible service for not letting me have lunch with this tiny rip in my jeans.

Shame on you. Disgusting." Despite being a "patron for decades," the gubernatorial hopeful was disappointed with the service as the hotel never gave her any assistance.

According to the hotel's official website, as reported by Page Six, the management refrained guests from wearing "casual hats, ripped denim, crop tops, nightwear, swimwear and men's sleeveless shirts." They also don't allow any form of sportswear and flip-flops.

Aside from the abovementioned issue, the reality star also claimed that the hotel's staff did not abide by their "no photo policy" as they allowed fans to take photos with her.

At the time of this writing, the Beverly Hills Hotel has not publicly commented on the matter.

Caitlyn Jenner Called Out By Critics

After the story circulated, many online users weigh in on the situation, saying she's too entitled.

With one user writing, "The absolute entitlement of Caitlyn Jenner having a meltdown online about not being allowed to wear ripped jeans at @BevHillsHotel as if she should be the exception to the rule, honey if you've been going there for decades you should know the dress code by now."

A second user chimed in and wrote, "1. If you have been a patron for decades, then you should know by now, there's a dress code. 2. If service is horrible, why would you even eat there? 3. Ripped jeans are soooo last season. 4. Sit down."

"@Caitlyn_Jenner I hear you are not eating out at the Beverly Hills hotel anymore because of your stressed, ripped jeans... You think because you are WHITE, Privileged, rich you can do what you want! Get over yourself. You aren't anything anyway.!!!" one stressed.

