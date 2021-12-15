The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel? More like the marvelous Mrs. Audible producer! Emmy-Winner Rachel Brosnahan, who plays Miriam Maisel on the show, is taking her talents to Audible. She will, according to an exclusive with The Hollywood Reporter, topline and executive produce an Audible original based on The Miranda Obsession- a Vanity Fair piece written back in 1999. Alongside Brosnahan and Audible, this gripping new story is also being produced by Vice Studios and Wingate Media. The powerhouse cast, alongside the sensational Brosnahan, includes Josh Groban, John Benjamin Hickey, Harry Lloyd, Morgan Spector, and Milo Ventimiglia.

The Miranda Obsession, which was originally written by Bryan Burrough, will be adapted for Audible by playwright Jen Silverman. The story, according to THR, follows:

a mysterious woman, calling herself Miranda Grosvenor, cold-called famous and powerful men from Hollywood to New York beginning in the early 1980s. She not only managed to keep them on the line - relying on what the men say was sexy charm, a gift for gab and a seemingly endless supply of insider information about places, projects and other famous people - she developed long-term flirtatious friendships and relationships, some of which lasted for years. Several men admitted to falling in love.

Brosnahan will be taking on the role of Miranda while the men in the cast will voice the powerful men impacted by her. Hickey will take on the role of Buck Henry, Lloyd will play Brian McNally, Ventimiglia will play Richard Perry, Spector will play Paul Schrader, and Groban will play Billy Joel (and you know how we feel about Josh Groban!) Brosnahan spoke to THR saying, "I'm grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with Audible, Vice Studios, and Wingate Media to bring Miranda's compelling story to listeners all over the world."



We can't wait to listen to the phenomenal cast of The Miranda Obsession in action!