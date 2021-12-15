Yesterday, the recently-freed Britney Spears published one of her signature emoji-filled rants online, and this one ripped apart Diane Sawyer for a particularly brutal interview conducted in her own home back in 2003, when she was still working on getting over her breakup with Justin Timberlake.

"Something I never shared when I had that break up years ago was that I couldn't talk afterward," she wrote, before adding, "I was in shock... pretty lame of my dad and three men to show up at my door when I could hardly speak... two days later they put Diane Sawyer in my living room... they forced me to talk! I was a baby... I was almost 22 and I didn't understand... Now I understand!!!

She [Sawyer] said 'a woman or a girl' ... I would like to say now, 'Ma'am I'm a catholic slut!!!"

The comment, which, along with the rest of her commentary, has since been deleted, but it has made waves all over the internet, as thousands of fans come out and raise their hands to say that they, too, are a catholic slut - and the resulting group is a gathering of women who posess a truly awe-inspiring amount of whatever the feminine equivalent of BDE is.

 

 

 

 

There is a very specific energy that comes with sexually liberated Catholic gals - it seems that the level of sexual repression in that particular religious community just translates to MORE sexual energy everywhere BUT church. It's not a stereotype that I know of, but it probably should be.

The Catholic Slut is a very real brand, and Britney has just declared herself Queen - long may she reign.

 

Tags: Britney Spears diane sawyer Justin Timberlake