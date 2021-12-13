Is Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson's 31-year marriage in trouble?

The A-list pair has one of Hollywood's oldest marriages, but it appears that they are having difficulties right now, owing to their kid.

Chet Hanks' verbally and physically abusive relationship with ex-girlfriend Kiana Parker has never stopped making headlines.

They're both involved in legal battles with one another.

Kiana was awarded a restraining order against Chet as a result of the abuse.

Chet is also making news for being an anti-vaxxer, despite the fact that both Tom and Rita were infected with COVID-19 last year.

According to a source who spoke to Woman's Day, these challenges, as well as their son's other problems, have had a negative influence on their marriage.

"They struggled with his anti-vaccine stance, especially because they were in the forefront of promoting it."

"But things quickly got worse," the insider said, "particularly after he was accused of some incredibly disgusting things in court throughout his ex-abuse girlfriend's case against him."

Chet Hanks' parents have apparently been distressed by the events surrounding him in the previous nine months.

Despite their affection for their child, this is the first time Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson had ever disagreed as parents.

"Tom wants to publicly address some of Chet's charges. He was concerned that it might cause serious harm to their family, but Rita would have none of it."

"Despite privately being deeply upset with some of Chet's prior actions, her perspective is that he's still their son, and they shouldn't flaunt their dirty laundry," the person continued. In the end, Rita triumphed."

The Truth About Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson's Marriage Problems

While Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson may be affected by Chet Hanks' problems, it appears doubtful that the issues are producing marital problems.

Their kid is now a 28-year-old guy who is capable of dealing with his troubles and issues in life.

But, because Chet is still their son, they are unlikely to forsake him.

There's no evidence that the pair is bad parents, so they might be guiding and supporting him nonetheless.

So take this news with a grain of salt, as there's no proof that they're having marital issues.

