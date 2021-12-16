Enstarz caught up with writer/director Mickey Reece who is doing the rounds promoting his new tongue-in-cheek possession film Agnes.

Agnes is a quirky, yet dramatic look at the lives of two nuns, Sister Agnes, who is thought to be possessed by a demon, and Sister Mary, Agnes's closest friend who is trying to come to grips with her tragic past. The film plays with the notion of how demons can be both literal and figurative, a presence which we can't always get away from and need to accept in order to be content with our lives.

Enstarz critic Adam Mock, who discusses the film in detail with his recent review, had a chance to sit down with Mickey Reece to discuss some of the interesting ways he chose to structure Agnes as a dual narrative of sorts, changing the story midway through and shifting the film's focus on Mary and her many struggles with faith, loss, and finding a life outside of the convent. Reece goes into detail about his process as a writer and director while coming up with the plot for Agnes alongside co-writer John Selvidge and how he was able to tell the story in an interestingly different way than how past auteurs have tackled the subjects of religion and possession.

Agnes stars Molly C. Quinn, Sean Gunn, and Chris Sullivan and is available now to rent or purchase on Amazon Prime Video. Watch the interview below and see what all the buzz is about.