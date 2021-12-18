Kelly Clarkson is getting a new start this Christmas season since she will be spending it at her new Los Angeles home for the first time.

Following the finalization of her divorce from ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, Hollywood Life revealed that the singer has huge plans for the Christmas season for herself and her children.

According to an informant, the "Since U Been Gone" singer has been spoiling River Rose, 7, and Remington Alexander, 5, over Christmas.

In fact, according to the insider, "The Voice" coach has gone "overboard" with her holiday decorations and is looking forward to spreading some Christmas happiness this season.

She's also relieved that she and Brandon have finally worked out a custody plan for their children.

The insider said, "Kelly is celebrating Christmas this year inside of her new home in San Fernando Valley and she couldn't be more thrilled! It is the first Xmas in this new house and she has so much to be joyful about right now."

"She is completely wiped clean and over her divorce from Brandon," they said, "and she is glad that they were able to negotiate an arrangement that would ensure the children's healthy connection with him."

Brandon Blackstock is certainly not welcome to their Christmas celebrations, but Kelly Clarkson's mother, Jeanne Ann, is scheduled to pay them a visit.

"Kelly and her mother are also quite close, so they're all planning on spending Christmas together."

"Kelly doesn't like to treat her kids," the source continued, "but she definitely wants to make this Christmas season especially memorable."

Though something as major as going through a divorce might be particularly difficult around the holidays, Kelly Clarkson appears to be doing just fine - thanks to her mother's backing and a strong support system.

Kelly and Jeanne Anne are said to be "great friends," and it's expected that her mother will be very involved with River and Remington as they prepare for the holidays.

"She's just so grateful to be able to spend this holiday with those she loves more than anything in her new forever home."

Meanwhile, Kelly Clarkson may have given up on love after declaring how she sees herself being single forever.

During her Dec. 13 "The Kelly Clarkson Show" episode, she started asking Andy Cohen some tips on what makes a date successful.

When meeting a potential boyfriend, she told the Bravo boss, "I might be more of a coffee person, like I don't know if I'm ready to invest in an evening with you," and then went on to kid, "I'm going to be single forever."

