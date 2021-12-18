Chris Noth seemed to be receiving even more terrible news these days.

This week, The Hollywood Reporter published an explosive piece in which two women, Zoe, 40, and Lily, 31, claimed "Mr. "Big" has been accused of sexually abusing them.

The two women, who have never met, stated that the recent and much publicized marketing of HBO Max's "Sex and the City" sequel, "And Just Like That," brought up many tragic and terrible memories of what happened between 2004 and 2015 in Los Angeles and New York.

Meanwhile, the actor stated in a statement that his encounters with Zoe and Lily were "consensual."

Chris Noth Receives Support from Pals BUT Not His Wife

Tara Wilson, Chris Noth's wife, who he met in 2001 and has been married to for ten years, is said to feel "betrayed" and "extremely unhappy" when the "Sex and the City" star was accused of sexual misconduct.

Though he has the support of numerous close friends, it has now been discovered that Tara isn't - who has been left reeling after learning of his husband's infidelity.

A source close to the couple told The Sun, "He may be non-monogamous, we have established that his wife didn't know."

"If anything, he is guilty of that."

Meanwhile, it's also possible that Chris Noth and his wife will not be spending the holidays together.

"She is in LA and is very upset... she's not doing well. They planned to spend Christmas together but that is now unknown."

Orion, 13, and Keats, 18 months, are their two children.

READ ALSO: Kourtney Kardashian Christmas Gift Shopping; Why She Feels Like She Has 5 Kids Instead of 3, Because of Travis Barker

Before passing judgment, the insider said that it's important to realize that every tale has two sides.

They explained, "The Chris I've met is not the Chris that's being described by these women."

"All his friends are sticking by him. He is a flirt, but not a sleaze. He's no Weinstein. I believe him and I believe it didn't go down the way it's allegedly portrayed"

What's Next for Chris Noth

Despite the fact that the allegations were made public, Chris Noth is not being investigated for the sexual assault allegations against him, according to police.

He was apparently left "totally puzzled and surprised" after the claims were made.

"These claims disgust him, and he's baffled as to why they're appearing now, so close to the relaunch."

"There have been multiple opportunities when the movies came out, so he cannot wrap his mind around the issue," a source said of Chris Noth's position in the "Sex and the City" revival.

READ MORE: Kim Kardashian's Precautionary Measures Revealed After North West Went Live and Rogue on TikTok