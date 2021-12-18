Kim Kardashian wasn't impressed with North West going rogue on TikTok.

Despite the fact that she is the queen of social media, her children will not grow up to be princes and princesses.

When her 8-year-old daughter walked on the stage and showed off some of the stuff in their mansion without her knowledge, the 41-year-old had to face the question.

Now, the KKW Beauty mogul is said to be putting safety measures in place to prevent something like what the oldest Kardashian-West daughter did from happening again.

According to a source close to Kim, her sisters Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner "determined it was time to switch on Parental Controls for all of their kids to ensure nothing like this occurs again," according to Hollywood Life.

"Not only have they restricted the accounts so that the children cannot view content that is inappropriate for children, but they have also enabled the Family Safety Mode, which allows parents to create passwords for their children's accounts and have remote control access to their children's Tik Toks so that they are always aware of what their children are doing when they use the app."

The insider went on to say that while the former Mrs. Kanye West doesn't want to completely restrict her daughter's use of her phone, she does want to be wise about the restrictions.

One of the things that this regulation will accomplish is prevent North from going live on TikTok without her permission.

Giving North the freedom to do anything she wants is just hazardous, according to the source, who has already cautioned her daughter not to do it again.

"Kim isn't a strict disciplinarian, but when it comes to her and her children's safety, she will never back down."

Another source close to the family told the newspaper that the family's moms had a lengthy conversation with their children about social media, but that they may still have fun while using it "carefully."

The family is allegedly aware that social media will play a significant role in the environment they are growing up in.

"It's not a big deal to them if their kids use social media, it's all been discussed and as long as they're being sensible about what they post, it's all good."

