Brad Pitt is irritated that Jennifer Aniston and her ex-husband Justin Theroux are behaving differently than normal.

After the recording of "Facts of Life," Justin uploaded a photo of himself with Jennifer sitting on his lap on Dec. 7, according to a source who talked to OK magazine, it just doesn't set right with Brad, the magazine.

"It's hard for Brad to see Jen getting so cozy with Justin," spills the source. "The possibility that Jen's tighter with Justin stings him, for sure."

According to the source, Brad's knowledge of how close the former couple remains is a "sore spot" for the "Ad Astra" actor, who "takes pleasure in the tight bond" he's created with the "Murder Mystery" actress.

They went on to claim that Brad thought Justin's decision to publish the photo in the first place was "kind of lame."

Meanwhile, it doesn't appear like the "Friends" actress is bothered by Brad Pitt's jealousy. In fact, the source described her ex-husband "low-key jealousy" as "sweet."

Despite their divorce, she's glad to show the public that she and Justin are still "the greatest of friends."

According to another OK magazine story, Jennifer Aniston is open about her feelings for Justin Theroux. In August, she even paid him a birthday tribute on Facebook.

She captioned the picture, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY JT," followed by a shirtless picture of Justin. She also went on to say, "Truly one of a kind" and "LOVE YOU!"

Despite their split a few years ago, the "Friends with Money" star and the Washington DC-born actor "remained friends."

She explained to Esquire, "We don't talk every day, but we call each other."

"We FaceTime. We text. Like it or not, we didn't have that dramatic split, and we love each other. I'm sincere when I say that I cherish our friendship. We cannot be together and still bring each other joy and friendship."

Even so, it's wise to take the claims in OK! magazine with a grain of salt, because no one knows for sure whether Brad Pitt is envious of Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux's connection.

READ ALSO: Kim Kardashian To Finally Mark Singleness and Independence By Doing THIS To One Of Her Major Brands

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux's Reasons for Divorce

According to a source who talked to E! News, One of the grounds for their divorce, according to news at the time, was their long-distance relationship and their divergent lives.

"He was a New York hipster that loved the alternative lifestyle, and Jennifer was living a much more reclusive life when they first started to fall in love."

"They have always just been two very different people with very different characters who just happened to fall in love. He's more nomadic, more of a free spirit; he's rugged and urban, and Jennifer just isn't that kind of person."

READ MORE: Kelly Clarkson's Christmas Plans With The Kids Revealed Following Divorce -- One Special Guest Is Joining Them