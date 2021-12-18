Kim Kardashian has finally taken control of her businesses.

Following her expected divorce from Kanye West, the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" actress is rumored to be planning to relaunch her beauty line KKW Beauty, which she initially debuted in 2017.

The corporate move comes only a week after the entrepreneur applied to reclaim her maiden name and become legally single.

Kim's cosmetics line will be relaunched in early 2022, according to a source close to her who told The Sun, with "sleeker, sexier, and more elegant packaging."

The mom-of-four is "determined to signal her independence from him" after announcing that KKW Beauty will no longer have "West" or "W" linked to it.

The source continued, "She is grateful for everything he's done for her, but she wants to make it clear she can do this without him."

The "Donda" rapper has affected his estranged wife's business with suggestions and substantial investments over the last few years.

He was claimed to be heavily involved in the KKW Beauty planning process, heavily impacting what is now KKW Beauty.

Apart from removing W from the name, Kim Kardashian is said to be changing the design of her items.

The source explained, "While she loved everything she did previously, she thought some was not completely in line with how she wanted the brand to look."

According to the insider, what will emerge from the relaunched and upgraded brand this time will be from the SKIMS creator's vision, since "it's all Kim, which is what she's been wanting all along."

Kim Kardashian's New KKW Beauty

Kim's new label is reported to target a higher-end market while yet appealing to a broader audience.

According to the insider, Kim isn't charging a high price for the things, but she does want them to seem high-end.

They said, "It was important for Kim to make this brand cleaner and more eco-friendly."

"She has worked hard on this for a long time now and wants this to be a sign of her being an independent and successful businesswoman."

The name of the new cosmetics beauty brand is presently unknown, however she just filed a trademark for SKKN.

Kim Kardashian was the first to move forward in their marriage, filed for divorce from Kanye West in February 2021.

