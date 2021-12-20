Lorne Michaels answered the lingering question of whether he would finally retire from "Saturday Night Live" or not.

As the "SNL" anniversary nears, Michaels sat down for an interview with CBS Mornings, which aired on Monday, and revealed his future plans on the show.

According to the now-77-year-old creator, he might stay on the show until its 50th anniversary.

"Well, I think I'm committed to doing the show until its 50th anniversary, which is in three years. I'd like to see that through," Michaels said. "And I feel like that would be a really good time to leave."

He said that the show could still exist without him. With the "SNL" continuous success, he reportedly knows where the show is headed.

As of the writing, he is yet to exactly name his possible replacement, but he admitted he has some people in his mind who could take over his position after his retirement.



On top of all those queries, Michaels only aims for the show to remain as good as it is since he cares deeply about it. After working on it for decades, "SNL" became his "life's work," so he would do everything to see his masterpiece continue to exist.

Lorne Michaels Reaches New Milestone

Before the interview, Michaels became one of the recipients of the 2021 Kennedy Center Honor earlier this month. He also talked about the show's impact when it reached its 40th anniversary in 2015.

"Just seeing all the generations of the show. You can't put anyone in the cast that you don't have complete faith in. You may not know how it'll turn out, but you want that decision to have been pure of heart," he said.

Over the years, he has already garnered recognition and awards for the shows he made. Aside from "SNL," he also works as the producer of "Late Night with Seth Meyers" and "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."

His expertise led him to win 20 Emmys and 94 nominations for his different works. He outshined other awardees in history while helping artists to skyrocket their comedy careers - including Bill Murray, Amy Poehler, and Tina Fey.

Michaels started his career by working for the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation. In 1975, he collaborated with Dick Ebersol to create NBC's "Saturday Night."

