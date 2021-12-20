Tom Brady divided his fans after showing disappointing behavior following his first-ever shutout in 15 years.

As one of the most sought-after players, Brady established a record-breaking stint which he successfully maintained for over a decade. But the recent Sunday game between New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers dented that milestone.

The recent play shutout Brady for the first time since Week 15 of 2006. NFL's internal research department confirmed that it was also the third shutout in his career. That year, there were no NFL defensive players that were available in the league at that time. Brady managed to have 255 games without being shutout. Still, the first spot is being held by Drew Brees.

Following the announcement of his shutout, Brady showed disappointing behavior, which caused fans to share different opinions about him.

What Did Tom Brady Do?

In the middle of Sunday's game, the five-time MVP was recorded facing the New Orleans Saints coach and telling him "go f*** youself" - a behavior not everyone wanted to tolerate. In addition to this, Brady was also seen losing his temper over the lack of the team's progress. He was even caught tossing a tablet used to review past plays on the field.

Looks like Tom Brady goes to the #Saints sideline and says: "Go f*** yourself." pic.twitter.com/CA2tDakqXn — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 20, 2021

He eventually told local TV station WFLA that he and his team did not play well enough. Internet users then called him out for being poor sport after the loss and shutout.

Steve Caparotta wrote, "I know he's got all the championships but you never saw Drew Brees act the way Brady does when things don't go his way. Crying to refs, yelling at his own players, yelling at Saints staff on the sideline. Poor Tom."

"Why does Tom Brady still have a job today? Only guy I know that cant throw a simple touchdown in a whole game. Don't understand the hype," another wrote.

Meanwhile, some fans defended Brady's behavior and said he is only a human who got a bad day during the play.

But it was not the first time he showed disappointing behavior on the field, though. In 2015, NFL forced him to sit out for four games after the league investigation found out he was aware someone on his team was deflating footballs. That way, it helped them throw and catch it easier - but it violated the NFL's rules.

