Trevor Moore's cause of death finally shed some light on how he died at the young age of 41.

In August, authorities revealed that Moore, who co-founded "The Whitest Kids U Know," has died after getting involved in a then-undisclosed accident.

"We are devastated by the loss of my husband, best friend and the father of our son," the statement said, per Fox News. "He was known as a writer and comedian to millions, and yet to us he was simply the center of our whole world."

No cause of death has been disclosed at that time. But months after his tragic passing, the Los Angeles County officials revealed more details about the said accident.

Trevor Moore's Cause of Death Disclosed

In an autopsy report obtained by a news outlet, it has been revealed that Moore was heavily intoxicated when he died. His Blood/Breath Alcohol Concentration (BAC) was reportedly measured at 0.27 after the experts tested three different samples from his body. The amount was three times the legal limit to drive.



The LA County Medical Examiner's Office then revealed that Moore's cause of death was due to a blunt force head trauma he sustained after falling from his second-story balcony. The manner of death, meanwhile, was accidental.

While a foul play or self-harm could have been involved, the Medical Examiner reportedly watched the security camera footage that recorded the star's last moments before falling from the balcony. It turned out that he did not show signs of being suicidal and accidentally threw himself off instead.

The report on Trevor Moore's cause of death finally dismissed the previous claims that he probably died due to fentanyl overdose, auto-erotic asphyxiation, or surfing accident.

His passing put an end to his journey in the industry, which he started at the age of 12. The Virginian Pilot said that, at that time, Moore became the world's youngest published cartoonist that he began to work on weekly cartoons and sketch comedy programs.

He eventually established "The Whitest Kids U Know" and collaborated with Darren Trumeter, Timmy Williams, Zach Cregger, and Sam Brown to launch the show.

Moore found more fortune when he won the award from the HBO US Comedy Arts Festival award in 2006. He also released a five-season self-titled series on IFC before spreading its popularity on YouTube.

