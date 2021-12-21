"My identity just comes from being comfortable with myself."

Tyler Abron is a star on the rise. She is currently the star of the 2021 Christmas film A Rich Christmas airing on BET+. We were able to sit down and talk with this young professional about her life, her family, and her journey to this point in her career. While having an incredibly supportive mother, Abron has had to find herself, her heart, and her identity on her own. She said that the confidence she now feels in herself and her identity, "comes from being comfortable with myself, and learning to love myself with age, accept my flaws, and just enjoy life because I don't want to take it for granted. At all." The actress's incredible and inspiring journey can be found in the full interview below.



Abron's journey is one of optimism and perseverance. After a difficult experience with an ex-boyfriend, she woke up one day, went to her mother, and said, "Mommy, I'm packing up my s***, and I'm driving to California."

The support Abron got from her mom was memorable and powerful. The actress welled up as she recounted, "I love her so much because...immediately she was like, 'Alright, let's go in the morning.'" With this kind of loving support system, it is no wonder that Tyler Abron is the energetic, personable icon we were able to speak with.

She has taken to her Instagram to show what a major difference this change and support has made on her mental health and life over all.

We can't wait to see where the rest of her certainly successful career will take her! Check out A Rich Christmas on BET+ now!