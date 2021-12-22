"The best thing to do is always smile. Then nobody knows what you're thinking, and that's hot."

Paris Hilton's new show, Paris in Love started streaming on Peacock in early November. It has given us an entirely new perspective on the socialite. For years, Paris Hilton was the dictionary definition of a party girl. From her tabloid apperances to her thinly veiled characture London Tipton on The Suite Life of Zach and Cody, she was the emblem of a person that knew how to have a fun, wild, seemingly senseless time. With Hilton, however, there is far more than meets the eye. As she told Interview Magazine, there has been a method to her madness this whole time, and, honestly, it's pretty brilliant.

If you follow these tips from Paris to the letter, you are sure to be iconic at any party you go to. These tips range from what to wear to what to have in your party survival arsenal. "Whatever you end up wearing, always remember to bring your cell phone, some lip gloss, and some gum. If you have a problem that can't be solved with lip gloss and gum, you're probably going to have to make a phone call." Truer words have never been spoken.

While the entire interview is filled with a litany of tips, one of the best comes from the celeb's recognition that a public presence doesn't have to be entirely reflective of who you actually are. "There's a mystery about me because how I am in public is completely different from how I am in private. What everyone sees is really just me putting on this fun character. The best thing to do is always smile. Then nobody knows what you're thinking, and that's hot." If that doesn't put Paris in perspective, I don't know what will!