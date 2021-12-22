Is Khloe Kardashian dating Scott Disick?

After finding that her baby daddy Tristan Thompson cheated on her for the nth time, the youngest Kardashian sister is said to be leaning on the "Flip It Like Disick Star," according to In Touch Weekly.

Khloe was so worried that the basketball player got the lady he hooked up with pregnant while in an attempt to stay in the good graces of the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star.

The source informed the magazine that Scott and Khloe's relationship is over, but True Thompson's mother's recent social media declaration that she loves Scott apparently signifies much more.

"It wasn't just a buddy reaching out to another friend."

"Scott and Khloe have this really particular, intense chemistry," they said, "and it wouldn't be unexpected if they emerged as a full-fledged couple in the aftermath of Tristan's newest betrayal."

Khloe Kardashian is said to be everything Scott Disick could desire and need right now, as she struggles to move on from the Boston Celtics star.

With her sister's ex-boyfriend and baby daddy in her life, she may finally be able to let go of the cheating player.

"Despite all Tristan has done, Khloe constantly continues to take him back," the source continued. As a result, she requires a significant diversion."

"And it isn't going to come from a fresh source." Scott has a past with her. He's the only one who can knock her off her feet right now. And it's possible he's already doing it; she raved over the roses he sent her."

It's likely that Khloe Kardashian and Scott Disick will date in the future. They should have no trouble garnering Kourtney Kardashian's backing in that situation, as she has already moved on from "the Lord."

Kourtney is not just preoccupied with her new boyfriend Travis Barker, but they are also planning their opulent wedding.

Tristan Thompson cheating on the Good American businessman, according to the tipster, may be the best thing that ever happened to her since it finally allowed her to forget and move on from her unfaithful ex-boyfriend.

Additionally, it is said to have opened her mind and heart to the notion of dating Scott Disick.

Meanwhile, the allegation from In Touch Weekly should be taken with a grain of salt, since there is no proof that Scott and Khloe are planning to get romantically involved.

Though there have been indications that Khloe is moving on, it simply doesn't mean she's moving on to Scott.

