Kanye West is still invited to his ex-mom-in-law Kris Jenner's annual Christmas celebration, despite their pending divorce.

It's unknown whether the "Donda" rapper will go, but Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian's new boyfriend, is concerned about an embarrassing encounter.

During Kim's divorce, she and Pete spent a lot of time together and were even seen having a hot weekend together on Staten Island.

Now, Pete and Kanye may come up to the party and cause friction between the two of them as well as the rest of the guests.

An insider revealed to The Sun, "Kim and Pete are are looking forward to spending time together over Christmas and New Year, they've been having so much fun."

They went on to say, "He has been invited to Kris' annual Christmas Eve party, but is reluctant to go and nervous because he knows how much the family loves Kanye- and how hard he's finding the split."

Furthermore, Kanye has stated that he wants to reclaim the KKW Beauty mogul and work on their marriage, but Pete apparently does not want to become involved.

Not only does the "Saturday Night Live" actor want to spend time with his girlfriend but he also wants to spend the holidays with her family, according to reports.

"They all admire him," Pete is fortunate, per the source.

According to another insider who talked to E! News, Kim Kardashian invited both her boyfriend and the father of her children. News.

Their tipster revealed, "She's really excited about having him around and Kris is already obsessed with him."

The Kardashian-Jenner family is huge fans of the comedian and would love to spend the holidays with him.

Furthermore, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are said to be in good shape because they have a lot of plans together in the near future.

The source said, "She has even considered going to support him in Miami for New Year's. He has told her he'd love for her to be there," they added, noting the "King of Staten Island" star's hosting gig for Miley Cyrus's New Year's Eve party.

Pete Davidson's Mother Met With Kim Kardashian.

Kim Kardashian is said to have met Pete Davidson's mother, who is the most important person in his life.

They allegedly spent hours at Amy Davidson's house talking about Pete's and Kim's fathers, both of whom died in the early 2000s.

