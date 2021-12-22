Kim Kardashian is said to have met her boyfriend's mother. What fans don't know, though, is what went on behind closed doors.

What happened during the KKW Beauty mogul's private chat with Pete's mother, Amy Davidson, was revealed by Hollywood Life.

According to reports, the 41-year-old reality personality received the blessing of the most powerful person in the "Saturday Night Live" star's life.

When they paid a visit to Amy's house in Staten Island, where the suspected pair was sighted, they made a huge stride forward in their relationship.

Kim Kardashian's Bond With Pete Davidson's Mom

The source said Kim's visit made a "warm impression" on her, as she and Amy bonded over a topic that isn't generally covered when people meet for the first time.

According to the source, "Kim laughed a lot because his mom is really funny. She knows where he gets it from now, but they also had some intimate conversations."

The source further said that one topic they bonded over was fathers.

"They talked about Kim and Pete's late fathers. Both of their dads died in the month of September, two years apart from each other."

Kim's father, Robert Kardashian, died in 2003 following a long battle with illness, while Pete's father, Scott, a veteran New York City fireman, was sadly murdered in the World Trade Center assault in 2001 at the age of 33.

"Although it has been some time since they both passed, it is hard at Christmastime for her and for him because Christmas was always their father's favorite holiday," with the insider adding that the comedian's late dad's memory is alive not just for the holidays but throughout the entire year.

"There are tons of photos of Pete as a child and a lot of photos of Pete with his dad. Kim wanted to see everything."

Pete Davidson's Home

Pete lived with his mother and sister, Cassie Davidson, after purchasing a home for his mother five years ago.

The 28-year-old Staten Island native often laughs about living in his mother's basement during the epidemic in his stand-up acts.

Pete, on the other hand, might buy his $1.2 million apartment in late 2020, which is just a few miles from his mother's house.

Pete's closeness to his family, according to the same insider, is a significant plus for her.

"It means so much to Kim that Pete is such a mama's boy and that he would do anything for her."

