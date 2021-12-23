Johnny Depp has acknowledged that he began smoking cigarettes at the age of 12 and later began abusing drugs and alcohol.

He had been abusing alcohol and other narcotics for years, but that ended once he married and had a family for five years.

However, his family connections were in disarray in 2012, particularly when his now-ex-wife Vanessa Paradis filed for divorce.

He acknowledged to giving up alcohol and quitting drinking after previously turning to drugs and booze following breakups.

Those, however, resurfaced during his connection with Amber Heard and his brief marriage to her.

Bill "Beano" Hanti, the "Pirate of the Caribbean" actor's former bandmate, claims that drugs and alcohol did not destroy Johnny Depp, but rather blamed his ex-wife.

Beano, who was in Depp's band The Kids in the 1980s, said that the blonde bombshell was to blame for the Hollywood actor's downfall.

In the documentary "Johnny Vs. Amber" on Discovery+, Depp's marriage to Heard "ruined his life. it really did."

"It totally f-----d his career over, cost him his friends, part of his family."

Beano went on to say, "She got inside John's head and made him absolutely crazy to the point where he was drinking and drugging, to the point of insanity."

As previously reported, the "Edward Scissorhands" star has been fighting his "Pineapple Express" co-star for defamation since she made domestic violence charges in an op-ed piece for The Washington Post.

Following the actress's allegations, Depp sued the British newspaper The Sun for publishing a piece in which he was referred to as a "wife beater" in the title. He filed a libel suit against them, but he lost the case.

All of Heard's charges are false, according to the actor's legal team, and are "part of an elaborate hoax to generate publicity for Ms. Heard and advance her career."

In the case, Johnny Depp is seeking $50 million from his ex-wife.

Meanwhile, Amber Heard's legal team retaliated against Depp, calling his attempt to silence her a "frivolous action."

They said in a statement, "Mr. Depp's actions prove he is unable to accept the truth of his ongoing abusive behavior."

"But while he appears hell-bent on achieving self-destruction, we will prevail in defeating this groundless lawsuit and ending the continued vile harassment of my client by Mr. Depp and his legal team."

