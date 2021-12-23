Kim Kardashian is done with Kanye West.

The KKW Beauty entrepreneur has been dating Pete Davidson for a few months, and a source told The Sun that she "barely stands to be in the same room" with his Grammy-winning rapper ex-husband.

So much so that the mother of four does not want Kanye to attend her mother's Christmas Eve celebration, according to reports.

Kim has sent invites to both the "Saturday Night Live" star and the "Donda" rapper in order to avoid any trouble. But she doesn't want to add to the drama by being in the same room as him.

In recent months, Kanye West has made it apparent that he wants to reconcile with his estranged wife and work on their marriage.

However, their relationship is finished since the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star recently filed court papers to become legally single during their divorce.

She is, even so, desperate to move on with her comedian beau.

The source told the outlet, "Kim wants things to be amicable with Kanye, he is the father of her children, but she has completely moved on, and he hasn't."

They went on to say that the "Jesus Is King" rapper is welcome at the annual Kar-Jenner bash because he is considered to be part of the family while focusing on co-parenting with Kim. But the latter doesn't want him to cause a scene.

In fact, she thinks that Kanye shouldn't attend the party instead.

"Kim would rather him not attend, she doesn't get along with him at the moment and they can barely be in the same room together."

According to the insider, Kim Kardashian understands that having her new boyfriend there will be awkward, and she doesn't want them to be in the same place at the same time.

But she doesn't have a choice because the SKIMS businesswoman, as well as her family, is said to want Pete Davidson around for the holidays.

"She is hoping Kanye comes to his senses because for her the marriage ended a long time ago, and she just wants to get on with her life."

Kim Kardashian Plans To Introduce Pete Davidson To Kids

Kim Kardashian is also reportedly ready to introduce her new boyfriend to her children North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm during the party.

Another insider told The Sun that this would be the first time they would all be meeting him and that the party "would be an easy way to have him around without it being too complicated for the kids."

