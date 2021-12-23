Is Jennifer Lawrence calling her quits as an actress?

The "Hunger Games" actor is ready to give birth to his and spouse Cooke Maroney's first child.

In September, they revealed that they were expecting a child.

However, it has been claimed that after their baby is born, the 31-year-old will temporarily cease performing in order to focus on becoming a first-time mother.

Jennifer will take a year off from acting after the birth of her child, according to a source close to the A-list celebrity.

However, she isn't completely done with acting since she has plans for a comeback and has even begun exploring jobs.

While her most recent film, "Don't Look Up," was only released in theaters a few weeks ago and will be available on Netflix tomorrow, the "Silver Linings Playbook" star has been enjoying a break from acting.

"As for Jen's work, she has actually loved taking this hiatus and focusing on herself and her pregnancy," the insider told Hollywood Life.

Jennifer's vacation has been satisfying for her because she has been working so hard for the previous couple of years.

According to the insider, the actress "plans to return to acting when the kid is born, but not for a year."

Despite the fact that the brunette beauty is enjoying her time off, she is already plotting the next big film in her head.

"She has been reading a lot of screenplays and wants to pick a job next that demonstrates her range as an actor," the insider stated. She believes she is capable of doing it all and intends to strike a healthy balance between job and being a mother and wife."

READ ALSO: Khloe Kardashian and Scott Disick DATING? Broken-Hearted Celebs Reportedly Leaning On Each Other

Jennifer Lawrence's Husband: The World's Best Husband?

While most pregnant women aren't having the time of their lives, Jennifer Lawrence's husband Cooke Maroney has apparently been attentive to anything she requires to ensure a comfortable pregnancy.

Jennifer is pleased to be a mother and is looking forward to seeing her kid, according to another insider who talked to Hollywood Life.

"Jen has been nesting and getting things ready, and Cooke has been a fantastic help," says Jen about Cooke. He's been really supportive, showing up for her at the drop of a hat."

"He's highly sensitive to her needs and simply wants to be there for anything she may require." They're ecstatic, and they'll be fantastic parents."

READ MORE: Kanye West Still Invited To Kris Jenner's Annual Christmas Party, Pete Davidson Is Reportedly 'Nervous' Running Into Him