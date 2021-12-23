A Christmas convention should be a happy and joyous time, but at this year's Pop Santa Con in Oklahoma City, things got a little ugly.

Home Alone actor Devin Ratray was billed as the main attraction this year's OKC Pop Christmas Con. Ratray, now 44, played the infamous Buzz McCallister, Kevin's brutish older brother in the 1990 Christmas classic, Home Alone.

Apparently, according to local news reports, Ratray and his girlfriend were out drinking when two young women asked if they could have the actor's autograph, so his girlfriend handed out a couple of cards he had premade.

The issue, apparently, stemmed from the fact that she handed out the cards for free, which Ratray did not like. The two had a disagreement that turned violent back in their hotel room, where the actor allegedly choked and hit her multiple times. According to the police report:

"[The] victim had trouble breathing while she was being strangled and while the defendant's hand was over her mouth."

Reports say that she managed to get away, but her boyfriend leveled at least one more punch to her face before she could escape their hotel room.

Charges were filed against Ratray on December 21 in the Oklahoma County District Court.