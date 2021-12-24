Did Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston almost reignite their relationship during Christmas years ago?

When Pitt and Angelina Jolie filed for divorce, fans who shipped the actor and Aniston emerged again. They even sparked dating rumors, especially when they appeared together in several events, including at SAG Awards.

But two years ago, Pitt and Aniston sparked reconciliation rumors when the actress reportedly planned to spend Christmas with him and his kids.

According to Woman's Day, the "We're the Millers" actress had been of great help for Pitt amid his custody battle. With that, they reportedly chose to spend Christmas together.

"Brad and Jen are going all-out to make this Christmas their best yet, and have loads of surprised organized for the kids. Jen's been busily decorating Brad's Los Feliz house with the most stunning display to make it feel as warm as possible," the insider said.



At that time, Aniston reportedly wanted to go the extra mile to ensure the actor's kids were happy while Angelina Jolie was away.

What's Pitt, Aniston's Current Score?

While the report hyped the fans, there is no way they could get back together even now.

Aniston previously set the records straight in an interview on SiriusXM's "The Howard Stern Show." Per the actress, it was not weird or awkward at all.

"It was absolutely fun. You know, Brad and I are buddies," Aniston said, as quoted by Fox News. "Like, we're friends and we speak."

She also shared this year her one requirement if ever she would date again. She told PEOPLE (The TV Show!) host Kay Adams that she wanted to have a relationship with a non-celebrity after she was asked whether she approved that set-up.

Aniston famously shared a married life with Brad Pitt in 2000 until they split in 2005. She also dated several actors and musicians, including Justin Theroux, John Mayer, Vince Vaughn, and Paul Sculfor.

She was also bombarded with dating rumors with David Schwimmer, after "Friends" held their most-awaited reunion this year. The actress told Entertainment Tonight that the talks about her and her "Friends" co-star were bizarre. Dating is impossible for them since the actress reportedly treats him as her brother.

"But I understand it, though," she told the news outlet. "It just shows you how hopeful people are for fantasies for dreams to come true."

