Actor Peter Dinklage is getting toxic in his next role.

Don't worry, the Game Of Thrones star isn't being canceled or anything. We are talking about his upcoming remake of the 1984 Lloyd Kaufman Troma film The Toxic Avenger. Although Dinklage isn't calling the film a remake, per se.

In a recent interview with Empire talking about his new film Cyrano, Dinklage talks about why he decided to take on a role in the cult classic about a nerdy guy who is thrown into a vat of toxic chemicals, thus turning him into the titular (and gross) superhero.

I just wanted to do something that I've never done before. So why not be a monster in an over-the-top, crazy movie, and why not sing in another one?

And as far as this being a remake, Dinklage waxed further on the subject as well has his love for Troma flicks.

It's not a remake. I just like guerrilla filmmaking. Those movies - they just made them, no matter what. They just did it because they love doing it. Some of them are not the best, but some are so much fun. When you make movies too clean, it can distance the audience. They want to feel the dirt under their fingernails. I think those Troma films definitely dipped the audience in toxic waste.

But Peter Dinklage isn't the only big name to be setting foot in Troma-ville. According to IMDb, the cast list is as pretty star-studded: Elijah Wood (The Lord of the Rings), Kevin Bacon (Footloose), Jacob Tremblay (Room), Taylour Paige (Zola), and Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso) are just a few of the noteworthy inclusions; and with writer/director Macon Blair who helmed I Don't Feel at Home in This World Anymore, The Toxic Avenger is going to be an interesting watch to say the least.

There is no release date set for The Toxic Avenger, though it is slated for sometime in 2022.