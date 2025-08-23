Brittany Cartwright may be starting a new chapter. The 36-year-old reality star was seen getting close to a mystery man just months after filing for divorce from her estranged husband, Jax Taylor.

Cartwright, best known for her role on "The Valley," was spotted Thursday evening at the "At Home With Narwal's End of Summer Soiree" in West Hollywood.

According to exclusive photos from The US Sun, she arrived at the event with her friend and co-star Kristen Doute—and a tall, handsome man by her side.

An eyewitness told the outlet, "It was clear he was Brittany's date for the evening." The man, dressed in a white T-shirt and dark pants, was seen smiling and chatting with Cartwright throughout the night.

At one point, he was seen rubbing her shoulders and later helping her down the stairs as they left the event.

"They were holding hands as they walked to the valet," the source added. "Brittany looked quite smitten and was glowing all evening. She appeared to be enjoying his company, and they made a cute couple."

Brittany Cartwright Steps Out Amid Divorce from Jax Taylor

Brittany Cartwright stepped out for the evening with a new companion, marking one of her first public appearances with someone new since splitting from Taylor.

Cartwright's team has stayed quiet about the outing, offering no comment so far.

The pair went public with their breakup in February 2024 after five years of marriage, PageSix said.

By April, Cartwright had officially filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. She shares a 4-year-old son, Cruz, with Taylor.

The breakup came after a rocky season on "The Valley," where Cartwright opened up about Taylor's alleged controlling and erratic behavior.

During the reunion, she claimed that Taylor tried to delay their divorce to explore the possibility of getting spousal support if he was fired from the show—which he later was, following troubling behavior including watching her through security cameras without her knowledge.

Following the separation, Cartwright briefly dated a few others, including former friend Julian Sensley and singer-songwriter Will Gittens. By July, Cartwright told Andy Cohen that she was "single as a pringle."

Meanwhile, Taylor has faced his own troubles. After being let go from "The Valley" and his bar, Jax's Studio City, he claimed to be sober following two rehab stints.

He's also been accused of inappropriate conduct with multiple employees at his former bar.