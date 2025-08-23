The Justice Department has released more than 500 pages of transcripts and audio from a recent two-day interview with Ghislaine Maxwell, the longtime associate of Jeffrey Epstein.

In the documents, Maxwell shared her doubts about the official ruling that Epstein died by suicide while in federal custody in 2019.

According to TMZ, Maxwell, who is serving a 20-year prison sentence for sex trafficking minors, told Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche that she does not believe Epstein took his own life.

Instead, she suggested the possibility that another inmate might have been responsible.

According to Maxwell, her time in prison taught her that arranging violence behind bars does not require much. "It doesn't take a lot to bribe for a hit," she explained during the interview.

Despite rejecting the suicide finding, Maxwell dismissed popular conspiracy theories that Epstein was killed by powerful figures to silence him.

She argued that if influential people truly wanted him dead, they would have targeted him long before he was jailed.

"The idea of some deep state plot is ludicrous," she said, insisting that such theories give too much credit to shadowy networks of power.

Ghislaine Maxwell: "I do not believe [Epstein] died by suicide, no"



"In the prison where I am ... somebody can pay a prisoner to kill you for $25 worth of commissary" pic.twitter.com/zQzFRykjc8 — Coffeezilla (@coffeebreak_YT) August 22, 2025

Justice Department Publishes Maxwell Files for Transparency

The newly released materials, which include both transcripts and multiple audio recordings, cover two days of interviews held on July 24 and 25.

Blanche, who oversaw the questioning, announced their public release on X, saying it was done "in the interest of transparency."

Portions of the files were redacted, but they still provide one of the most detailed looks yet at Maxwell's views on Epstein's final days.

In addition to her comments on his death, Maxwell denied the existence of a rumored "client list" of prominent individuals tied to Epstein. TimesNow said.

She said there was no secret set of files that could expose high-profile connections, a claim that has long fueled speculation online.

Maxwell, now 63, was convicted in 2021 on five charges related to recruiting and grooming underage girls for Epstein.

Her conviction followed years of investigation into Epstein's network of abuse, which implicated several wealthy and influential figures.

Epstein, a financier with ties to business leaders and politicians, was arrested in 2019 on federal sex trafficking charges.

He was found dead in his Manhattan jail cell that same year. Officials ruled his death a suicide, though doubts have lingered among the public ever since.