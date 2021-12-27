The Bat and the Cat!

This is more than just a Dr. Seuss-sounding rhyme. The newest trailer for the highly anticipated upcoming film The Batman was released today, and it explores the relationship between Batman and Catwoman in a way that we've never seen before.

The film, which will be coming to theaters on March 4th, stars Twilight's Robert Pattinson as the ever iconic Bruce Wayne, and Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle. This new official trailer explores the dynamic relationship between the two.

As is explained in the video's caption, "Vengeance equals justice, for both the Bat and the Cat." This all surrounds the conflict both Batman and Catwoman have with the Riddler; as IMDb describes, the events of the movie follow after Batman uncovers corruption in Gotham City that connects to his own family while facing a serial killer known as the Riddler."

The trailer makes this movie look even more unmissably epic!

Pattinson is almost unrecognizable as he takes on the time-honored role of Bruce Wayne. Taking up the famous mantle definitley presented its challenges, but it also gave the star a lot of opportunity to explore with his craft, something the actor found exciting. Pattinson told GQ:

"I kind of like the fact that not only are there very, very, very well-done versions of the character which seem pretty definitive, but I was thinking that there are multiple definitive playings of the character. I was watching the making of Batman & Robin the other day. And even then, George Clooney was saying that he was worried about the fact that it's sort of been done, that a lot of the ground you should cover with the character has been already covered...And then I was thinking, it's fun when more and more ground has been covered. Like, where is the gap? You've seen this sort of lighter version, you've seen a kind of jaded version, a kind of more animalistic version. And the puzzle of it becomes...Where's my opening? And then also, it's a legacy part, right? I like that. There's so few things in life where people passionately care about it before it's even happened. You can almost feel that pushback of anticipation, and so it kind of energizes you a little bit. It's different from when you're doing a part and there's a possibility that no one will even see it...It makes you a little kind of spicy. "

We can't wait to see The Batman on March 4th, 2022.