According to an article in Deadline, "The Matrix Resurrections" producer James McTeigue revealed that the fourth installment in "The Matrix" film series would have happened with or without director Lana Wachowski's involvement.

As one half of the director-writer-producer duo, The Wachowskis, Lana is one of the minds behind the original The Matrix film that spawned a ground-breaking franchise.

Citing studio "talk" where decision makers discussed the potential money-making capabilities of the wildly popular and infamous science fiction action film series, McTeigue admitted that Warner Bros. had wanted to continue The Matrix story, and would have brought another director on board if Lana Wachowski hadn't stepped forward with her intent to direct another entry in the franchise.

"There's always potential to update those movies just because of the possibility of making the money and telling new stories. I shouldn't say it's just a purely fiscal thought. But yeah...they hadn't landed on the right version. So when Lana eventually came back around and said, 'Look. I'm interested in making another movie,' of course, they went with the filmmaker who was the genesis of the Matrix."

In the same interview, the producer further revealed Warner Bros.' intent to make a fifth film, despite the mixed reviews garnered by The Matrix Resurrections.

We hope that Warner Bros. will continue to choose to work with the Wachowskis for the next entry of this innovative film series. As the creators of The Matrix universe, it seems only right to continue seeing what else these visionary filmmakers would like to say with their intriguing universe and characters.

