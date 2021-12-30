Hollywood has always loved the concept of art imitating life and with the Omicron variant on the rise adding fuel to the never-ending COVID Pandemic dumpster fire, maybe we all need to just stay inside for a while and catch up on a few flicks that show a more entertaining version of pandemic life. Here are ten pandemic films to watch while avoiding a pandemic.

12 Monkeys (1995)

A convict from a dystopian future (Bruce Willis) is sent back in time to find out what he can in order to prevent a man-made virus that killed off most of the planet. This Terry Gilliam-directed sci-fi oddity is definitely a must-watch if only for Brad Pitt's fantastically over-the-top character Jeffrey Goines. It must be seen to be believed!

Now, if we could just get our hands on a time machine maybe we can go back to before Zoom calls became the norm.

12 Monkeys is streaming now on HBO Max and Cinemax with Amazon Prime Video.

Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011)

When a new drug is developed to help treat Alzheimer's and other brain issues, a scientist's (James Franco) test subject, a young chimpanzee named Caesar (Andy Serkis), begins to show signs of heightened intelligence, leading to an Ape rebellion. This modern take on an old classic is one of those few remakes that actually works through the entire series of films.

"But what about this a pandemic film?" you may ask. Well, if you think air travel is bad now, just wait for that last scene.

Rise of the Planet of the Apes is available to stream on FXNOW.

The Crazies (1973)

The U.S. military is forced to quarantine a small town in Pennsylvania when it is ravaged by a man-made disease that drives reanimated townsfolk to stark raving madness right after their death.

With that gritty grindhouse look and feel, this often forgotten George A. Romero virus film makes COVID look like a picnic in the park (socially distanced, of course).

The Crazies is streaming on Amazon Prime Video and Tubi.

28 Days Later (2002)

Danny Boyle directs this quiet, until it's not, horror/thriller about U.K. survivors (Cillian Murphy, Naomie Harris, Brendan Gleeson) of a virus that turns its hosts into fast running zombie-like beings.

We say zombie-like because Boyle has said he doesn't consider the infected zombies. Well, if it looks like a zombie and acts like a zombie... though, the sprinting aspect might be up for debate. Whatever these beasties are, this film will definitely get your heart racing.

28 Days Later is available on now on HBO Max.

Rabid (1977)

After an experimental plastic surgery went wrong, a young woman begins to crave human blood. After claiming her first few victims, it isn't long before a city is taken over by the bloodthirsty infected.

Body-horror auteur David Cronenberg brings the blood and guts to his early low-key but wholly disturbing zombie flick. Who'd of thought plastic surgery could go so wrong?

Rabid is streaming on HBO Max and Shout! Factory with Prime Video.

The Girl with All the Gifts (2016)

When the world population is decimated by a strange fungal disease, some humans become zombie-like creatures nicknamed "hungries" that crave flesh. But over time, a small band of children only become half-infected, craving flesh but about to keep their ability to think. Kept at a special military base, one little girl, Melanie (Sennia Nanua), might just hold the key to humanity's survival.

Great! Now it's a fungus. Hope you don't like mushrooms.

Starring Glenn Close, Gemma Arterton, and Paddy Considine this movie might not have been on everyone's radar when it was released, but it is definitely worth a watch on a lazy Sunday.

The Girl with All the Gifts is available with Cinemax with Prime Video.

Maggie (2015)

Who knew that Arnold Schwarzenegger could make a person cry in a movie? Well, we found one. Maggie is about a teenage girl (Abigail Breslin) who is infected with an incurable zombie disease that has been spreading rapidly throughout America. Her transition is slow and painful, especially for her father (Schwarzenegger) who is determined to be with her during her last moments on Earth.

This is one of the best and most endearing performances Arnold has ever accomplished. He brings such emotion to the role, you will think twice before saying he is a one-note actor. Not that you would ever say that to him out loud. Have you seen how big that guy is?

Maggie is streaming now on Epix, Plex, and Hulu.

The Stuff (1985)

Looking to lose a few of those holiday pounds? The Stuff might be able to help with that. After a strange white goo begins to creep out of the ground, a corporation thinks that it could be the next big name in tasty dessert treats. Soon, The Stuff takes the country by storm and people begin to turn into ravenous zombies.

As silly as it is scary, The Stuff is a cult classic sure to curb your sweet tooth and make you think twice about reading those nutrition labels more carefully.

The Stuff is available to stream on AMC+ and Tubi.

Children of Men (2006)

In the near future where women have been mysteriously rendered infertile, a young woman is discovered to be pregnant. Now one of the most important people on the planet, it is up to one man to get her to safety, away from anyone who might jeopardize the birth and the future of mankind.

Starring Clive Owen, Julianne Moore, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Michael Caine, Children of Men is a must-watch. There isn't even a joke here. It's just a really great film.

Children of Men can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video and Tubi.

REC (2007)

If found footage style filmmaking is more your thing, may we suggest REC? This creep-inducing Spanish film takes place inside a blacked-out apartment building. When emergency services are called in to investigate the strange goings-on inside, a television reporter and her cameraman follow along only to find that the inhabitants of the building are not what they seem.

Dark, terrifying, and full of jump scares, REC will have you sleeping with the lights on for a while. This is POV found footage done right.

REC is streaming on AMC+ and Plex.