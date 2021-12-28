April Ashley, a former Vogue model, activist, and transgender pioneer in the 1960s, has passed away at the age of 86; was her cause of death related to her previous health woes?

The transgender activist and MBE Awardee died on December 27, 2021. According to Daily Mail UK, the author developed drinking and drug habits in the past that led to a heart attack; however, none of her family members confirmed the actual cause of her death.

Despite being a famous figure in the fashion world, Ashley had a bitter past. Born George Jamieson in 1935, the activist felt she was born in the wrong body at a young age.

Her mother, Ada, used to beat her as a kid for wetting the bed. The assault was so bad to the point that a doctor had to be called in and warn his mother that she would be arrested the next time she did it.

Growing up, Ashley was an introvert and very shy. She was regularly attacked on the streets after following her father's example from the Merchant Navy.

She attempted to take her own life after being sexually assaulted, which led to her being sent to a psychiatric hospital in England.

During her stay, doctors treated her with electroconvulsive therapy and male hormones. After being released, she worked in a hotel in St. Asaph.

Later in life, she found happiness by wearing women's clothes at the Le Carrousel club in Paris, France. At the time, she expressed her dreams of undergoing sexual reassignment surgery.

In 1960, a few days after turning 25, she underwent a dangerous operation in Casablanca, Morocco, which cost her over $2,000.

To embark on a new journey in life, she gave herself a new name. "April" because of her birth month, whole "Ashley" for Leslie Howard's role in "Gone With The Wind."

She appeared on numerous fashion campaigns and magazines throughout her career as a model. She was photographed by some of the famed photographers of her time, like Terry Donovan, Richard Dormer, and David Bailey.

According to Liverpool Echo, her career was abruptly cut after a publication outed her as a transgender person in 1961.

She bravely faced the public despite the humiliation she received. However, most people didn't accept her at first, to the point where a random "elegant woman" came up and slapped her so hard that the finger marks were left on her face for days.

To recognize her works and contribution to the public, April Ashley was awarded the Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in 2012.

