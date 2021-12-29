Today, actress and activist Jada Pinkett-Smith is a hot topic due to an Instagram post she made talking about her alopecia.

Alopecia is an autoimmune disorder that causes the immune system to attack the person's hair follicles, causing bald spots, or sometimes total hairlessness. There are treatments to help mitigate the hair loss, but there is no known way to stop it completely.

Pinkett Smith has been open about living with the disorder since 2018, but she became the talk of the town again today when she posted a new video to Instagram showing off a new bald spot on the top of her head.

"But you know mama's going to put some rhinestones in there. I'm going to make me a little crown. That's what mama's going to do."

Signaling her intentions to the world, the Red Table Talk host captioned the post, "me and this alopecia are going to be friends ... period!"

Although Pinkett-Smith has been able to slow the hair loss with steroid injections, she seems to have embraced her new reality with open arms - and she proved that she meant business on that front this summer, when she simply shaved her whole head (at daughter Willow Smith's urging.)



Both stars actually pull off that bald look quite well - and the decision couldn't have come at a better time. It seems like buzz cuts and shaved heads may be the big look this year, and Pinkett-Smith is joining names such as Demi Lovato and Saweetie in rocking it. (Even Keanu Reeves is doing it!) Far from simply trying to minimize a bald spot - Jada is ahead of the trend.

Mark our words, 2022 is going to be the year of the buzz cut. In the middle of the summer when we're making a pic collage of all the celebs who have shaved their heads, remember this.