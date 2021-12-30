This is sure to be AMAZING!

The Amazing Race is officially returning for its 33rd season on January 5th. However, this season is not going to be quite like the others.

The host of the show Phil Keoghan gave a disclaimer that this show is going to be different. He said:

It's so good to be back...We know how much you have missed 'The Amazing Race,' and believe me, we have missed making it for you. Tonight's episode was filmed before the outbreak of COVID-19, which prompted us to suspend shooting at the end of the third leg. I am excited to tell you that after a long break, we did finish shooting this season and once again, the world is waiting for you.

With a world that has had to learn to adapt with the ebbs and flows of the Covid-19 pandemic, we are excited to see what new twists this show will hold. An exclusive with Variety showed us the first five minutes of the highly anticipated return of the reality competition show.

The show is actually an interesting time capsule of the era we are living through. Season 33 began recording prior to the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. The show began production back in February of 2020. After the onset of the pandemic caused major changes in the world, the crew and competitors had to wait over a year before returning to filming - and they did so in a completely different world.

We are so exciting to see the unique season of The Amazing Race in action!