At this point, after Spider-Man: No Way Home, it's almost hilarious to call something a big day for the MCU - but this is a big day for the MCU.

Highly anticipated by audiences, we FINALLY just got our first look at actress Xochitil Gomez as teen superhero America Chavez, AKA Miss America.

Though we don't know much about how Gomez will play Chavez, we do know that she's retaining her look from the comic books, and her star-shaped portals, for her debut appearance in Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness so fans are hoping that her many comic antics come through in the character as well.

Xochitil Gomez got the role after starring as Dawn Schafer in Netflix's The Baby-Sitters Club in 2020, but she's been appearing on screen since 2016. Other notable roles include Young Ana in Netflix's Gentrified and Chucky in the 2020 film Shadow Wolves.

Along with the new images, Marvel also dropped a new plot synopsis for Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness that is sure to throw a very big wrench into the works:

"Now that Iron Man and Captain America have left after a fierce battle in Avengers: Endgame, former genius surgeon and the strongest magician of them all, Doctor Strange, is expected to play an active role as a central figure in the Avengers. However, using his magic to manipulate time and space at will - with a forbidden spell that is considered the most dangerous - has opened the door to a mysterious madness called 'the Multiverse.' To restore a world where everything is changing, Strange seeks help from his ally, Wong, the Sorcerer Supreme, and the Avengers' powerful Scarlet Witch, Wanda. But a terrible threat looms over humanity and the entire universe that no longer can be done by their power alone. Even more surprising, the greatest threat in the universe looks exactly like Doctor Strange..."

So it appears that none of the images in this trailer are to be taken at face value: Any one of them - including the one that APPEARS TO MARRY WANDA - could be the doppelganger.

Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness comes out May 6, 2022.